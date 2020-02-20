Planned Parenthood Calif. Delivers Gift Bags of Candy, Condoms to Lawmakers on Valentines, ‘National Condom Day’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Representatives with the abortion and contraception giant Planned Parenthood delivered gift bags of candy and condoms to legislative offices in California on Friday, with the vulgar phrase on the condom wrappers “don’t [expletive] with us; don’t [expletive] without us.”

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California posted photographs of the deliveries on its Twitter page, writing, “This #NationalCondomDay and #ValentinesDay, legislative offices received a special delivery from PPAC: Valentine condom grams!”

Attached to each bag was card announcing “Happy Valentines Day and National Condom Day” and featuring sayings on the graphics of candy hearts, such as “access is sweet,” “expand not ban” and “stand with PP.”

On the back of the card was a poem that read, “Roses are red/Violets are blue/Planned Parenthood promotes safe sex/Now your office can too.”

Inside the bag were Hershey’s kisses and condoms with a Planned Parenthood wrapper that read, “Don’t [expletive] with us; don’t [expletive] without us.”

While Planned Parenthood was enthusiastic about the gesture, others were disgusted by it.

“This is the ‘goody bag’ Planned Parenthood dropped off at my office. Stay classy PP. Stay classy,” Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, wrote to social media.

Jack Hibbs, pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, tagged Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, to ask if the deliveries really did take place.

“We confirmed several offices received this ‘gift’ from Planned Parenthood, including mine,” she responded. “Really???? This is how PP communicates with members of the state legislature? Good thing I stopped a group of kids from seeing it in my office. #crass #disgusting #vulgar.”

Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest had also tweeted that day with a GIF of a smiling condom, “Roses are red/Violets are blue/Come to us for condoms/’Cuz we care about you.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Planned Parenthood also held an event called “Condoms and Candies” last week in Pennsylvania at the Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia to teach teenagers about “safe sex” and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

“Bowls filled with colorful condoms sat next to dishes overflowing with lollipops and packs of M&M’s,” the outlet reports. “Educators from Planned Parenthood and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation gave brief presentations.”

The event was to have been held in conjunction with the museum’s Teen Health Week. It is stated that Philadelphia has a high STD rate.

As previously reported, in 2018, Planned Parenthood of New York City launched a “Freedom to [Expletive]” campaign, which included a YouTube video that used 20 expletives in 45 seconds.

“[Expletive] anyone with a washer and dryer in their [expletive] apartment,” “[expletive] your loudest [expletive] upstairs neighbor,” “[expletive] your hottest [expletive] bartender,” the ad stated. “[Expletive] dancers,” “[expletive] anyone in fashion,” “[expletive] a broker,” the ad stated. “[Expletive] New York and everyone in it.”

“Protect our right to [expletive] whoever the [expletive] we want,” it concluded. “Donate to PPNYC …”

A description of the video on the PPNYAction YouTube page also proudly touted that “New Yorkers have more sex than the rest of America.”

The video was later deleted.

Scripture speaks about fornication in numerous texts, teaching in 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor, not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

Ephesians 5:3 also exhorts, “But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints.”

Hebrews 13:4 likewise warns, “Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled, but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.”

Romans 3:18 simply laments, “There is no fear of God before their eyes.”