UK Police Record 120,000 Non-Crime ‘Hate Incidents’ in 5 Years

(The Christian Institute) — It has been revealed that 34 police forces in England and Wales recorded almost 120,000 non-crime “hate incidents” between 2014-2019.

So-called hate incidents must be recorded “irrespective of whether there is any evidence to identify the hate element,” according to the College of Policing (CoP) guidelines.

Although such cases are not crimes, they can they appear during criminal record checks. …

South Wales Police recorded the most hate incidents at 13,856, over 4,000 more than Britain’s largest police force, The Metropolitan Police.

