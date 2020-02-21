UK Police Record 120,000 Non-Crime ‘Hate Incidents’ in 5 Years

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Alex Knott/Wikimedia Commons

(The Christian Institute) It has been revealed that 34 police forces in England and Wales recorded almost 120,000 non-crime “hate incidents” between 2014-2019.

So-called hate incidents must be recorded “irrespective of whether there is any evidence to identify the hate element,” according to the College of Policing (CoP) guidelines.

Although such cases are not crimes, they can they appear during criminal record checks. …

South Wales Police recorded the most hate incidents at 13,856, over 4,000 more than Britain’s largest police force, The Metropolitan Police.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

,

UK Police Record 120,000 Non-Crime ‘Hate Incidents’ in 5 Years added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →