UK Member of Parliament’s Defense of Transgenderism: Children Are ‘Formed Without Sex in the Beginning’

(The Christian Institute) — The Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary has claimed that babies are born without a biological sex.
Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central, was speaking on Good Morning Britain while defending the Labor Party’s position on radical gender ideology.
Science clearly shows babies have the genetic coding for their sex from the moment of conception. …
When Madeley asked, “When a child is born, they are identified and observed in a particular sex aren’t they?” Butler interjected, “A child is born without sex. A child is formed without sex in the beginning.”
