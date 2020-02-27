Three Sri Lankan Christians Injured in Double Attack by Extremist Buddhist Mobs

(Barnabas Aid) Three Sri Lankan Christians needed hospital treatment after they were ambushed and attacked by a 50-strong extremist mob, led by three Buddhist monks, on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The three were among a group of Christian friends, including a pastor, his wife and son, who were attempting to leave the village of Ihala Yakkura, Polonnaruwa district, after being threatened in an incident earlier that day.

As the group drove away from the village they found the road blocked by felled trees. When their cars came to a halt, the Buddhist mob descended in an ambush attack. The extremists assaulted the pastor’s son and the other Christians, including women, and damaged their vehicles.

The pastor managed to flee with his family and drove directly to the nearest police station to raise the alarm. The three injured Christians were later admitted to hospital for treatment.

