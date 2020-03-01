Wuhan Church Finds God’s Grace Amid Coronavirus Scare

(International Christian Concern) – The Root and Foot Christian Church (RFCC) is situated at the very center of the coronavirus epidemic — Wuhan, China. When the outbreak happened, the church’s senior pastor decided to stay to care for his sheep, rescue the lives of unbelievers, and calm the fearful souls of Christians.

In an online webinar, titled “Chinese Churches Standing Firm Amid the Outbreak,” hosted by the Chinese Congress on World Evangelization on February 27, pastor Huang Lei shared how his church has witnessed God’s grace in spite of the challenging situation faced by Wuhan residents.

“The Wuhan Pneumonia (officially known as COVID-19) is a rarely seen disaster in human history, yet everything presents an opportunity to glorify God,” he said.

RFCC has a few members who might have contracted the virus, but they have all recovered. One of the two members who tested positive for COVID-19 has stayed home to receive treatment, while the other one has received care in the hospital.

