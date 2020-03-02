‘I Am Asking for Help, Not Death!’: Dutch Mental Health Patient Angry Over Euthanasia Offer

(The Christian Institute) — A Dutch mental health patient has shared how she was “overwhelmed and angry” when her new psychiatrist offered her euthanasia during her first appointment.
Manon, who was seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder, was told she met the criteria to be euthanized.
She said, “I was suicidal, but I was looking for the help that I had actually never obtained: help for the core of my deepest pain and sorrow, my trauma, my post-traumatic stress disorder.” …
“Yes, I’m broken, but I want to become whole again. I’m asking for help to get better, not for death!”
