Nigerian Elders Hold Service in Burned Church After Boko Haram Lays Waste to Village

(Barnabas Aid) — Four Nigerian church elders held a Sunday service in their burnt out church building on Feb. 23, two days after Boko Haram militants abducted some of the church’s female members and set fire to the building. The terrorists’ rampage had destroyed churches, homes, schools and businesses, in the Christian village of Garkida on Feb. 21.

Heavily-armed militants stormed into the church during a women’s fellowship meeting and kidnapped some of the Christian women and left the building a burnt out shell.

A local Christian leader said that, in spite of their anguish and shock, the pastors decided to continue to meet together to show that “‘church’ isn’t the building razed down, but the Christians living. The Christian body is the Church.”

