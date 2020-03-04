Australian Doctors Helped Kill 52 People in First Six Months of Assisted Suicide Law

(The Christian Institute) — Doctors in the Australian state of Victoria have helped 52 patients to kill themselves in the six months since an assisted suicide law came into force, it has been revealed.

Of the 52 people, 43 died from self-administering lethal drugs, while nine were killed by their doctor.

The law currently applies to terminally ill people who are expected to live six months or less, and those with a neurodegenerative condition who are to live less than twelve months.

