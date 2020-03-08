UK Broadcaster Melanie Phillips: Gov’t Must Recognize Link Between Fatherless Homes and Crime

(The Christian Institute) — Writer and broadcaster Melanie Phillips has spoken about the “devastating impact” fatherless families can have on young men.
She urged the government to acknowledge “the role played by family upbringing in crime” and to develop appropriate policies. …
Phillips said that while there are many factors which contribute to crime, “studies have shown time and again that the children most prone to crime, along with many other disorders, are fatherless boys.”
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!