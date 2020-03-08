UK Broadcaster Melanie Phillips: Gov’t Must Recognize Link Between Fatherless Homes and Crime

(The Christian Institute) — Writer and broadcaster Melanie Phillips has spoken about the “devastating impact” fatherless families can have on young men.

She urged the government to acknowledge “the role played by family upbringing in crime” and to develop appropriate policies. …

Phillips said that while there are many factors which contribute to crime, “studies have shown time and again that the children most prone to crime, along with many other disorders, are fatherless boys.”

