NY Woman Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Abortion Drugs Online, Using Jewelry Site as Cover

NEW YORK — A New York City woman has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in illegally selling abortion drugs through the mail, using a jewelry site as a front for her abortion pill scheme.

According to reports, in 2016, Ursula Wing, 42, began selling the drugs — which she ordered from India — to help fund her child custody battle and to assist women with obtaining abortions at a lower cost and with more privacy than going to an abortion facility.

Wing herself committed a drug-induced abortion, and after writing about it online in 2012, others asked how to do the same.

“For two years, before she headed off to her full-time job as a web developer, or after she put her daughter to bed at night, Ursula Wing ran a business selling abortion pills from the bedroom of her New York City apartment,” the site Mother Jones reported last year. “… One woman, Wing recalled, told her she was doing ‘God’s work.'”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Graber outlined the scheme in court on Thursday, explaining that Wing falsely declared on customs forms that the pills were for her own use. She then sold the drugs for $85 through her jewelry site, but each sale was creatively charged on the buyer’s credit card as jewelry and shipped along with a necklace under the name of “Fatima’s Bead Basket.”

Under U.S. law, the abortion-inducing drugs are only allowed to be prescribed by a physician and dispensed by a pharmacist, and one is to be ingested in a facility under the watch of licensed medical personnel. The pills are also considered to be poisons as per the U.S. Postal Service, and it was not lawful for Wing to mail them.

Wing mailed the abortion pills to more than 2,000 customers.

Among her clients was Jeffrey Smith, 33, of Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, who bought the drugs so that he could covertly slip them into his girlfriend’s bottled water. However, as the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune outlines, the woman noticed residue in her water and turned the bottle over to police.

It was later confirmed that the drug was indeed RU-486. Smith is now facing charges that include intentional homicide of an unborn child.

In searching Smith’s computer, investigators found that he had ordered the drugs from Wing’s website. As a result, Wing’s apartment was also searched by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which revealed over 900 packages of abortion-inducing drugs, along with some jewelry.

Wing is expected to be sentenced on May 29. She faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She has also agreed to pay more than $61K to cover the value of the abortion pills that she sold to others.

Wing expressed no remorse in speaking to Mother Jones last year, but rather stated, “I want some copycats. There’s not enough people doing this.”

As previously reported, at least one abortion “rights” group has been teaching women nationwide how to perform a “self-managed abortion” with pills. Reproaction was recently interviewed by the liberal VICE News for an article entitled “How Women Are Training to Do Their Own Abortions.”

However, because it is illegal to perform a self-abortion in almost a dozen states, Reproaction writes on its website that mothers should keep quiet about their ingestion of abortion pills.

“To date, there have been at least 20 arrests of women who have ended their own pregnancy outside a medical setting in the United States. A woman, therefore, should not tell medical personnel that she has taken [the pill] or she may be at legal risk,” it states.

The Bible says that there is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9). Women throughout history have “lacked natural affection” (2 Timothy 3:3) toward their own sons and daughters and have sought out ways to kill their unborn children.

According to reports, prior to Roe v. Wade, “back alley abortions” were a mix of self-abortions and illegal secret operations. Women would often conduct their own attempts to kill the child, such as with coat hangers, feathers, and other blunt objects, as well as other methods, and then would seek out a clandestine doctor or nurse willing to operate illegally if their own numerous attempts were unsuccessful.

One woman “described taking ergotrate, then castor oil, then squatting in scalding hot water, then drinking Everclear alcohol. When these methods failed, she hammered at her stomach with a meat pulverizer before going to an illegal abortionist,” writes Leslie Reagan in her book “When Abortion Was a Crime.”

“Women often tried to induce abortion or cause a miscarriage by throwing themselves down stairs or inflicting violence on themselves. They ingested, douched with or inserted into themselves a chilling variety of chemicals and toxins — from bleach to potassium permanganate to turpentine to gunpowder and whiskey,” another report states. “Knitting needles, crochet hooks, scissors and coat hangers were all among the tools used by women who had no choice but to resort to these means.”

Even in 1854, obstetrician Hugh Lennox Hodge stated of the mothers in his day in a lecture on “Criminal Abortion,” “We can bear testimony, that, in some instances, the woman who has been well educated, who occupies high stations in society, whose influence over others is great, and whose character has not been impugned, will deliberately resort to any and every measure which may effectually destroy her unborn offspring.”

“Ashamed or afraid to apply to the charlatan, who sustains his existence by the price of blood, dreading it may be publicity, she recklessly and boldly adopts measures, however severe and dangerous, for the accomplishment of her unnatural, her guilty purpose,” he lamented.

Hodge outlined that mothers would “make extra muscular efforts by long fatiguing walks, by dancing, running, jumping, kept up as long as possible; she will swallow the most nauseous, irritating, and poisonous drugs, and in some instances, will actually arm herself with the surgeon’s instrument, and operate upon her own body, that she may be delivered of an embryo, for which she has no desire, and whose birth and appearance she dreads.”

“So low, gentleman, is the moral sense of community on this subject,” Hodge lamented. “So ignorant are even the greater number of individuals, that even mothers in many instances shrink not at the commission of this crime, but will voluntarily destroy their own progeny, in violation of every natural sentiment, and in opposition to the laws of God and man.”

Proverbs 3:7 states, “Be not wise in thine own eyes. Fear the Lord, and depart from evil.”