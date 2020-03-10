‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ TV Reboot Introduces Girl With Two Mothers

The animated children’s show “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” based on the writings of author and cartoonist Norman Bridwell, has been rebooted after 17 years, and the new season introduces a girl named Samantha who has two mothers.

According to reports, in the episode “The Big Red Tomato/Dogbot,” main character Emily Elizabeth and her mother hold an outdoor dinner party attended by her new friend Samantha and two women.

While the women are not overtly identified as Samantha’s mothers in that particular episode, in subsequent broadcasts, Samantha refers to them both as “Mom.” The show’s credits also refer to the women as “Mrs. Mulberry” and “Dr. Mulberry,” according to Christian Headlines.

“In the episode titled ‘The Birdwell Island Blues/The Big Red World,’ she calls Dr. Mulberry ‘Mom,’ and in ‘Making Lemonade Out of Lemons/The Watering Hole,’ she calls Ms. Mulberry ‘Mom,'” the outlet explains.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” is available on both PBS Kids and Amazon Prime and is produced by Scholastic Entertainment.

“Clifford has been a beloved friend and enduring presence in children’s lives for more than 50 years,” Iole Lucchese, Scholastic chief strategy officer and executive producer, told Animation Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the reimagined Clifford the Big Red Dog series to a new generation of families, including the millennials who grew up with Clifford and now get to share his stories of loyalty and kindness with their own children.”

Scholastic has not specifically commented on the homosexuality aspect of the reboot.

As previously reported, homosexuality and drag have made their way into children’s programming in recent years. In 2017, the preschooler-geared cartoon “Doc McStuffins” featured an animated depiction of the lesbian moms of two children. That same year, “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” included a scene where two boys locked lips, as well as two girls.

In 2018, World of Wonders debuted the cartoon “Drag Tots,” which featured animated “baby drag queens” voiced by cast members of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Netflix announced the children’s series “Super Drags,” which centered on the fictional tales of drag queen superheroes.

Last year, “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” featured lesbian aunts during its final season, and Mr. Ratburn, the elementary school teacher in the long-running PBS children’s cartoon “Arthur” came out as homosexual, “marrying” an aardvark named Patrick in the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”

The new Disney-Pixar film “Onward,” which centers on wizardry and necromancy, also features a line where a cyclops police officer — voiced by a homosexual screenwriter — subtly reveals to viewers that she is a lesbian.

Ephesians 6:4 teaches that parents are to raise their children “in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” Psalm 78 also outlines that God’s law is to be passed down from generation to generation, that children may not rebel against the Lord as their fathers once did.

“He established a testimony in Jacob and appointed a law in Israel, which He commanded our fathers, that they should make them known to their children, that the generation to come might know them — even the children which should be born, who should arise and declare them to their children,” it declares.

“That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep His commandments, and might not be as their fathers, a stubborn and rebellious generation — a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not steadfast with God.”