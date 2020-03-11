Euthanasia Requests Up 22 Percent at Dutch Clinic

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Immortal Shots/Pexels

(The Christian Institute) The number of people asking to be killed at a euthanasia clinic in the Netherlands rose by 22 percent in 2019.

Last year, 3,122 people contacted the Euthanasia Expertise Center, which was significantly higher than the two previous years.

In the Netherlands, euthanasia is legal if the person is deemed to be experiencing “hopeless and unbearable suffering” and chooses to end their life. …

It comes amid the news that a Dutch political party is campaigning for a suicide pill to be made available for over 75-year-olds “without unbearable medical conditions.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

,

Euthanasia Requests Up 22 Percent at Dutch Clinic added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →