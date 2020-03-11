Euthanasia Requests Up 22 Percent at Dutch Clinic

(The Christian Institute) — The number of people asking to be killed at a euthanasia clinic in the Netherlands rose by 22 percent in 2019.

Last year, 3,122 people contacted the Euthanasia Expertise Center, which was significantly higher than the two previous years.

In the Netherlands, euthanasia is legal if the person is deemed to be experiencing “hopeless and unbearable suffering” and chooses to end their life. …

It comes amid the news that a Dutch political party is campaigning for a suicide pill to be made available for over 75-year-olds “without unbearable medical conditions.”

Continue reading this story >>