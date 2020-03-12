No Longer a Curse But a Child of God: The Story of Sam in Uganda

(Mission Network News) — Growing up deaf in Uganda, Sam believed the words of his village when they said he was cursed.

The only deaf person in his small village, he believed he was alone. Different and rejected, his parents attempted to have his “curse” removed through multiple exorcisms. …

One day, he attended a local believers’ fellowship seeded by DOOR.

“I received Jesus, and now I know I am not cursed. Instead, I am a child of God. My village doesn’t understand, but my heart is at peace. I know God is using my life to show people that Jesus takes away the curse of sin on all who believe in Him,” Sam says.

