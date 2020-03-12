No Longer a Curse But a Child of God: The Story of Sam in Uganda

(Mission Network News) — Growing up deaf in Uganda, Sam believed the words of his village when they said he was cursed.
The only deaf person in his small village, he believed he was alone. Different and rejected, his parents attempted to have his “curse” removed through multiple exorcisms. …
One day, he attended a local believers’ fellowship seeded by DOOR.
“I received Jesus, and now I know I am not cursed. Instead, I am a child of God. My village doesn’t understand, but my heart is at peace. I know God is using my life to show people that Jesus takes away the curse of sin on all who believe in Him,” Sam says.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!