Okla. Bill to Outlaw Abortion Killed by 30 Republicans, 8 Democrats

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A motion to hear a bill that would have outlawed abortion in the state of Oklahoma was tabled on Wednesday, with 30 Republicans and 8 Democrats voting against allowing the bill to skip committee and move directly to the Senate floor. Four lawmakers voted in favor of it.

According to reports, Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow, made a motion to bring his bill, S.B. 13, also known as the Abolition of Abortion in Oklahoma Act, to the Senate floor.

Supporters of the bill lined the hall, holding signs such as “Today is the day! Hear S.B. 13!” and chanting “S.B. 13, equal protection!”

But Senate Majority Leader Kim David, R-Porter, noted that bills cannot simply be brought to the Senate floor. They must be heard and advanced by a Senate committee first, and that had not occurred.

The legislation had not been voted on in committee as Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Greg McCortney, a professing Christian who holds a Masters of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, had not brought the bill up for a hearing.

Christian News Network had contacted McCortney for comment, but the call was not returned.

“For two years we tried to work it through committee, and they would deny it a hearing, deny it a hearing, deny it a hearing, because they didn’t want to be on the record voting for or against it,” Silk also said, according to News9. “They were able to default to the chairman and say the chairman didn’t want to hear it.”

As previously reported, last year, then-Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jason Smalley declined to allow S.B. 13 to have a hearing as he did not agree with the approach, although identifying as pro-life.

David subsequently made a motion to table Silk’s motion as the measure had not been heard again this year. 30 Republicans and eight Democrats voted to table, thus killing the bill for another legislative season. View the list in full here.

Besides Silk, three other lawmakers voted for the bill to be heard: Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Addington; Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow; and Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington.

“It is the intent of the legislature to provide to unborn children the equal protection of the laws of this state; to establish that a living human child, from the moment of fertilization upon the fusion of a human spermatozoon with a human ovum, is entitled to the same rights, powers, privileges, justice and protections as are secured or granted by the laws of this state to any other human person,” Silk’s bill read in part.

It also would have removed an exception from current Oklahoma homicide law that excludes prosecution when “acts were committed during a legal abortion to which the pregnant woman consented.”

“Homicide shall include, but not be limited to, acts which cause the death of an unborn child committed during an abortion,” the proposed legislation stated.

The bill further directed the district attorney to enforce the law, “regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal statutes, regulations, executive orders, or court decisions.”

Pro-life identifying groups opposed the legislation out of the belief that states must wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe and regulate legalized abortion in the meantime, as a complete abolition of abortion would quickly be struck down by the courts. Silk’s bill required the State to ignore the courts and enforce the law regardless of any contrary ruling.

Organizations such as the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Oklahomans for Life all expressed opposition last year.

However, a number of pastors in the state wholeheartedly supported the measure,

“The only consistent position to hold as a Christian is the immediate end of abortion,” declared Jay Jones, pastor of Christ Fellowship Church in Lawton, in a joint video last year. “You cannot support these type of [incremental and regulatory] laws … Praise God they’re going to be repealed [by this bill], because they’re wicked.”

“We’re mourning the death of the over 5,500 babies that were slaughtered in our state last year, ” Dusty Deevers, pastor of Grace Community Church in Elgin, also told reporters this week. “These are our brothers and sisters. They’re preborn image bearers of God.”

