Nepal Deports Five Christians Via National Anti-Conversion Law

(International Christian Concern) – In February 2020, authorities in Nepal deported five foreign citizens due to allegations that they violated the country’s controversial anti-conversion law. According to this law, anyone that causes an individual to convert from one religion to another can be imprisoned, fined, or deported from Nepal.

According to local media sources, the District Administration Office of Gorkha expelled two Japanese and three Taiwanese individuals for preaching Christianity in February. According to Chief Officer Surendra Poudel, the five Christians were spreading Christianity in the Gorkha district on tourist visas.

In 2015, Nepal adopted a new constitution after seven years of debate. In that constitution, Nepal was established as a secular nation that affirms the religious freedom rights of all its citizens. However, within the same article establishing religious freedom, Nepal adopted constitutional language that would limit their citizens’ rights to share their religion with others.

