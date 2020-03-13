Nepal Deports Five Christians Via National Anti-Conversion Law

By on No Comment

(International Christian Concern) – In February 2020, authorities in Nepal deported five foreign citizens due to allegations that they violated the country’s controversial anti-conversion law. According to this law, anyone that causes an individual to convert from one religion to another can be imprisoned, fined, or deported from Nepal.

According to local media sources, the District Administration Office of Gorkha expelled two Japanese and three Taiwanese individuals for preaching Christianity in February. According to Chief Officer Surendra Poudel, the five Christians were spreading Christianity in the Gorkha district on tourist visas.

In 2015, Nepal adopted a new constitution after seven years of debate. In that constitution, Nepal was established as a secular nation that affirms the religious freedom rights of all its citizens. However, within the same article establishing religious freedom, Nepal adopted constitutional language that would limit their citizens’ rights to share their religion with others.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, , ,

Nepal Deports Five Christians Via National Anti-Conversion Law added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →