Churches Face ‘Test of Faith’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Across Europe

(Barnabas Aid) Pastor Tan Songhua, of Wuhan Fangjioashi Church, wrote a prayer letter to Chinese Christians, calling the coronavirus outbreak a “test of faith” for the Church in Wuhan. Now, as the pandemic spreads across Europe, Christians here are facing a similar test.

The spread of coronavirus has rapidly impacted churches in the UK. In Devon, one church was shut down and sanitized, after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus. Churches in Lancashire and the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London are among the churches no longer sharing hymn books to help reduce physical contact during services.

In Northern Ireland, most church services were cancelled after the Northern Ireland executive advised against public gatherings of more than 100 people. People above 70 years of age have been asked to reduce their social contact, which includes not attending church.

