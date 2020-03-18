ADF President: COVID-19 Response Shows ‘Life Is Precious,’ Counter to Abortion, Euthanasia Movements

The president of a nationally-recognized religious liberties organization that supports the right to life is noting that the international response to COVID-19 in seeking to protect the vulnerable demonstrates the fact that life is precious. He says that this runs counter to a culture where life is often disposable, from the unborn to the elderly to those with poor health.

“The fundamental reason nearly every nation is taking drastic steps to curtail the advance of the coronavirus is the belief that all life is precious,” Michael Farris posted to social media on Sunday.

As officials state that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of having a severe response to COVID-19, Farris pointed out that those who push for the “right to die” often target this very group.

“The euthanasia movement takes aim at this very population with the implicit argument that some lives no longer have sufficient value,” he noted. “[But] contrary to the euthanasia assumptions, we are making dramatic sacrifices to protect the vulnerable.”

As previously reported, in 2018, an elderly scientist ended his life by lethal injection in Switzerland after stating that he “regretted” living to 104 because his “quality of life” was not what it used to be. He outlined that his eyesight was failing, that he needed assistance when crossing the street, and he wasn’t able to play tennis or perform in theater like he used to.

That same year, an Oregon couple died together under the state’s assisted suicide law due to their failing health, as the husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012, and also had battled prostate cancer and heart ailments. His wife had been diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2009 and also had a heart attack that same year. They were not terminally ill, but said that “quality of life is what counts.”

In his post, Farris also pointed to the bold-faced pride exhibited by post-abortive mothers, who argue that having an abortion gave them fame and fortune. However, at this time, nations are having to sacrifice their jobs and the economy in order to protect life.

“The pro abortion movement has launched a ‘celebrate your abortion’ tactic. Women are proudly proclaiming that their careers and earning potential soared because they chose to sacrifice the life of their baby,” he wrote. “Yet, we are seeing a worldwide consensus develop that elevates the sanctity of life so highly that great economic and career sacrifices are being called for and made.”

As previously reported, earlier this month, actress Busy Philipps angrily yelled into the microphone outside of the U.S. Supreme Court about how she was able to have an acting career and purchase a nice house and expensive car because she was allowed to end the life of her unborn child.

“There I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show,” she fumed. “Soon I would be driving my hybrid to my beautiful [expletive] home to kiss my beautiful and healthy children and my husband, who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career.”

“And I have all of this — all of it,” Philipps screamed, “because, because, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15!”

In 2013, a woman unabashedly announced to an attendee of a pro-life event in California, “I’m a millionaire because I had an abortion when I was 18.” She later added, “I got a college degree from Berkley and a master’s degree. It’s a woman’s right to have [an abortion]!”

Farris said that while he wasn’t sure about some of the public health recommendations because of their secondary impacts, “Life is indeed precious … and it is intrinsically right that the protection of life is the highest value.”

“If the view that life is precious and all should be protected no matter how small or vulnerable gains ascendancy in the hearts of the vast majority, then we can just pause and thank God,” he wrote.

“Something that the spiritual forces of darkness foisted on mankind for evil purposes can be turned for good if we indeed soften our hearts and use our heads to embrace the ultimate sanctity of every person no matter how small.”

Psalm 8:3-6 says, “When I consider Thy heavens, the work of Thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which Thou hast ordained, what is man that Thou art mindful of him, and the son of man that Thou visitest him? For Thou hast made him a little lower than the angels and hast crowned him with glory and honor. Thou madest him to have dominion over the works of Thy hands. Thou hast put all things under his feet.”

Psalm 139:17-18 reads, “How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they are more in number than the sand.”