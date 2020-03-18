Physician Assisted Suicide Is a National Health Service Money-Saver, ‘Disturbing’ Scottish Report Says

(The Christian Institute) — Academics in Scotland have been criticized for suggesting that legalizing assisted suicide would financially benefit the NHS.

Ethicist Dr. David Shaw and healthcare economist Professor Alec Morton say it would be “irresponsible not to consider” the economic costs of denying assisted suicide.

Dr. Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing, called the report “highly disturbing.”

“Very quickly the argument moves from that of personal autonomy to doctors and nurses making value judgments about the quality of other people’s lives while seeking to save money and tackle so-called ‘bed blocking’ in health services,” Macdonald lamented.

Continue reading this story >>