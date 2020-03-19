‘Disgusting, Despicable, Depravity’: Drag Queen With Exposed Buttocks Dances for Child While Adults Approve

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TORONTO — A TikTok video, which has since been removed, shows a Canadian drag queen, dressed in cut-off shorts that expose his buttocks, dancing for a young girl as other adults look on smiling. The footage has generated disgust online, with many stating that such performances are inappropriate for children.

The :28 second video shows Canadian drag performer Sheldon McIntosh, who goes by the stage name Tynomi Banks, crawling on the floor toward the girl, dressed in high heels and short jeans that expose his buttocks.

A caption for the post states that the girl “asked her mother to get a better view.” It is not clear whether the woman standing off to the side smiling and dancing is the girl’s mother.

McIntosh, approaching the girl, who sits in a chair in the middle of the floor, hands her an unidentified object and moves backwards to then dance and trot forward toward the child again.

McIntosh bends down next to the girl, shakes his hips and embraces her as the audience smiles and cheers.

The performer’s Instagram features several photographs of McIntosh wearing outfits that likewise expose his buttocks.

“Sun’s out, buns out,” he writes in one post.

“Hair by GOD. Snatched by corset… and GOD. Dress by underpaid workers in a factory…. and GOD,” McIntosh writes above another photo, in which he bends over to accentuate his bottom. “Heels that are about to SNAP at any moment… by GOD. Rash from the ocean… by GOD. [Expletive for buttocks] looking nice and fat… by Lord himself GOD.”

In 2018, McIntosh told the Globe and Mail, “Because I am a dancer, I love to show off my physique. My legs are amazing!”

However, a number of viewers expressed concern over the video — which is no longer available on TikTok but has been shared by other outlets to expose the content — stating it is inappropriate to expose a young child to such “entertainment.”

“There was no reason to put this child in that position. It’s bad enough adults enjoy it, but to make a child experience that takes it to a dangerous level for her,” one commenter wrote. “May God protect her spirit, heart, mind and body.”

“Why would any parent want to rob their child of their childhood?” another asked. “It should be a time for love and security, play and innocence.”

“Having so many members of our society who are comfortable with and enjoy such lewdness is already concerning for our society, but not having the sense or moral compass to not purposefully invite your children to watch from the front row and take part in the disgusting act is a whole new level of debauchery,” a third stated. “This is so despicable. Not even one person concerned, but many actually laughing and getting a kick out of it.”

“In a world where drag queen story time, half naked pole dancing and crotch grabbing are considered Super Bowl family entertainment, this is just the next logical step down the road to total depravity,” another lamented.

As previously reported, concerns were also raised last August when video emerged of a drag performer in the United Kingdom teaching children at a library story time how to twerk.

“What you need to do is you just stand with your feet shoulder-width apart like so. And if you crouch down until … your bum’s sticking out,” he showed those in attendance, providing a side view so they could see his rear end better.

“And then you just move your bum up and down like that,” the performer, who goes by the stage name Mama G, demonstrated, moving his buttocks up and down. “And that’s twerking.”

Ephesians 6:4 teaches that parents are to raise their children “in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.” Psalm 78 also outlines that God’s law is to be passed down from generation to generation, that children may not rebel against the Lord as their fathers once did.

“He established a testimony in Jacob and appointed a law in Israel, which He commanded our fathers, that they should make them known to their children, that the generation to come might know them — even the children which should be born, who should arise and declare them to their children,” it declares.

“That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep His commandments, and might not be as their fathers, a stubborn and rebellious generation — a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not steadfast with God.”