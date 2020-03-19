Myanmar Military Jets Open Fire on Christian Chin Villages, Killing 21 People

(Barnabas Aid) — A total of 21 villagers were killed and about two dozen injured when military jets opened fire on four majority Christian villages in Chin State, Myanmar (Burma) over the weekend.

Eyewitness said twelve people were killed in the first attack on two villages in Paletwa Township by Myanmar Army planes on 14 March. A further eight people died the following day in an airstrike on two other villages. The attacks caused about 2,000 residents to flee to a nearby town.

“We did not expect that the military’s fighter jet would shoot into our village,” said a survivor. “In one family, seven people were killed instantly and only two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, are left – both of them were injured.

Continue reading this story >>