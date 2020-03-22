Chinese Mother Faces Court for Choosing Christian Schooling

BEIHAI, Guangxi (ChinaAid) — This week, a Christian mother in China faced a court because she chose not to send her child to public schools.

Fan Ruzhen refused public education for her child, choosing homeschooling or Christian schooling instead. Because of this, officials summoned her several times and threatened to revoke her government-provided subsistence paycheck.

She refused to comply, so the government filed a lawsuit against her in September 2019.

