Student Complains About Professor’s ‘Abhorrent Beliefs’ in Stating Biological Fact About Female Health

(The Christian Institute) — A university academic has been accused of “abhorrent bigotry” after she posted on social media that only women can have periods.
Dr. Eva Poen was commenting on a post on Twitter which called for a fitness app to change its wording from “female health” to “menstrual health.” It claimed, “Not everyone who menstruates is female. Not everyone who is female menstruates.”
Poen responded, “Only female people menstruate. Only female people go through menopause. ‘Female health’ is exactly what this is about.”
A student subsequently complained to Dr. Poen’s employer, the University of Exeter.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!