Student Complains About Professor’s ‘Abhorrent Beliefs’ in Stating Biological Fact About Female Health

(The Christian Institute) — A university academic has been accused of “abhorrent bigotry” after she posted on social media that only women can have periods.

Dr. Eva Poen was commenting on a post on Twitter which called for a fitness app to change its wording from “female health” to “menstrual health.” It claimed, “Not everyone who menstruates is female. Not everyone who is female menstruates.”

Poen responded, “Only female people menstruate. Only female people go through menopause. ‘Female health’ is exactly what this is about.”

A student subsequently complained to Dr. Poen’s employer, the University of Exeter.

