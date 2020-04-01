Detroit Police’s Corona Crackdown on Christians Outside Abortion Facility Ends With Twin Babies Reportedly Being Saved

DETROIT — In a video posted to social media, approximately 20 uniformed police officers showed up to enforce Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order against peaceful Christians who were outside of an open abortion facility in Detroit during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to reach abortive mothers with biblical truth.

The men, who are associated with ONElife for Life, were outside of the Scotsdale Women’s Center & Family Planning in Detroit when several police cars pulled up to confront the life advocates.

According to a descriptor under the video, ONElife reported:

“Today several police officers showed up at the women’s health center in scotsdale with intentions to intimidate our missionary Andrew – Thankfully, God knew this would happen and He called our missionaries Justin and Miles to join Andrew today. The officers ordered them all to leave and threatened them with jail time. In the midst of all of this, God saved twins! Watch it all unfold, and please share this video! Church, we must stand up, we must preach the Gospel, and we must fight for the lives of the innocent no matter the cost.”


