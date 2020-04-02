John J. Murray, Respected Scottish Minister and Author, Dies From COVID-19

(The Christian Institute) John J. Murray, a well-known minister and author, has passed away at the age of 85 after contracting coronavirus.

Murray went to be with the Lord yesterday after a rapid deterioration in his health. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, son Andrew and five grandsons. …

Born and raised in Dornoch, Sutherland, Murray was for 45 years associated with the work of the Banner of Truth Trust, serving as assistant editor from 1960 to 1973. He went on to serve as a Free Church of Scotland minister.

He pastored the High Free Church in Oban, on the west coast of Scotland, and St Columba’s Free Church in Edinburgh. Later he joined the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) when it was formed in 2000.

