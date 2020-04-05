‘Circle of Prayer’ Formed Around Georgia Hospital, Medical Staff Gratefully Wave From Rooftop

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Christians in Georgia recently surrounded a local hospital with their cars to show support for medical staff treating those with COVID-19 and to pray for the sick battling the virus.

According to reports, hundreds descended upon Cartersville Medical Center on March 26, honking their horns and some holding or erecting signs such as “thank you; praying for you,” “praying hands” and “stay strong.”

They all tuned in to their local Christian radio station, which was playing worship music and prayer.

“I know people here who have been tested [positive for] the coronavirus,” participant Jennifer Hyde told local television station Fox5 Atlanta. “One of our church members passed due to the coronavirus, so we wanted to be out here to show our support.”

The outlet also reports that the hospital was the first in the state to treat a patient with the novel coronavirus and many more have been treated since. As of press time, there are 6.4K active cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

Some staff appeared on the roof, waving at the supporters down below. One video posted to social media shows a row of doctors standing distanced apart from each other, some holding their arms outstretched as the song “Way Maker” plays in the parking lot.

“Hundreds of Georgia community members came together to hold a prayer circle around HCA Healthcare colleagues at affiliate Cartersville Medical Center,” HCA Healthcare posted to social media. “From the safety of their own cars, families tuned in to a local radio station and lifted up heroes on the front lines of COVID-19 and those that are healing inside the hospital.”

“Standing in solidarity, a group of healthcare heroes greeted the packed parking lot from the roof of the hospital.”

“They’re putting their lives at risk helping individuals who have this crazy COVID virus going on,” participant Lisa Shryock told Fox5.

Michelle Anderson, a nurse who has worked at the hospital for 26 years, says that the display of support brought tears to her eyes.

“The community outpouring today is unbelievable,” she stated.

In 2 Chronicles 20:5-12, Jehoshophat cried aloud to the Lord in facing a great enemy, stating in part, “Art not Thou our God, who didst drive out the inhabitants of this land before Thy people Israel, and gavest it to the seed of Abraham, Thy friend, forever? And they dwelt therein and have built Thee a sanctuary therein for Thy name, saying:

‘If, when evil cometh upon us, as the sword, judgment, or pestilence, or famine, we stand before this house and in Thy presence (for Thy name is in this house) and cry unto thee in our affliction, then Thou wilt hear and help.'”

“… [F]or we have no might against this great company that cometh against us, neither know we what to do, but our eyes are upon Thee.”

A long-form recording of the Circle of Prayer event may be viewed here.