‘Send Them Strength’: Australian Prime Minister Prays for the Nation, World Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(The Christian Institute) — The Australian Prime Minister has committed his country to God in prayer as he seeks to lead the nation through the COVID-19 crisis.

Scott Morrison, who attends an evangelical church in Sydney, said his faith gives him “enormous encouragement” when making difficult decisions. …

Following a short statement and a Bible reading, he prayed: “Heavenly Father, we just commit our nation to you in this terrible time of great need and suffering of so many people. And we do this also for the entire world.

“In places far from this country, there are people suffering even more, going through tremendous hardship, crying out.”

