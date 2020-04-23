Christians Denied Food in Pakistan, but the Church is Providing

Pakistan (Mission Network News) — As religious minorities are denied food aid in Pakistan during COVID-19 lockdowns, the Church rallies to feed fellow Christians.

In Pakistan, social distancing measures don’t help many Christians, who labor every day for their daily food needs. Without work, these people need food distribution to survive.

Many have been denied access to this food. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) released a statement condemning the rejection of Christians and Hindus for food aid in Pakistan.

“These actions are simply reprehensible,” stated USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, vulnerable communities within Pakistan are fighting hunger and to keep their families safe and healthy. Food aid must not be denied because of one’s faith. We urge the Pakistani government to ensure that food aid from distributing organizations is shared equally with Hindus, Christians, and other religions minorities.”

