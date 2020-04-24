Sharing the Gospel With Those Who Hate Us: The Story of Charles in Kenya

Photo Credit: Nicola Stockton/Pixabay

(International Christian Concern) – The number one persecutor of Christians in Africa today is Islam, whether it be from strict Islamic governments such as Sudan or Mauritania, terrorist groups such as Boko Haram or al-Shabaab, or even Muslim family and friends. This persecution has led many believers in Africa to become afraid or suspicious of their Muslim neighbors. …

Charles is a young man of Somali descent who grew up in a hardline Muslim family. Since converting to Christianity in 2014, he has been brutally beaten, threatened with death, and poisoned by his father in collaboration with family members. He is now a missionary trained by the Word of Life Kenya. …

“My passion is evangelism and I serve God through reaching the Muslims with the Gospel of Christ. It is much easier for me to preach to Muslims because I know the Quran and the Hadith and now I have a basic knowledge of the Bible. Currently, I have been going to mosques to share the Gospel with the Muslim communities.”

