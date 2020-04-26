UK Court to Hear Teen’s Challenge to School Policy Allowing Males Who Identify as Female to Use Girls’ Restroom

OXFORDSHIRE (The Christian Institute) — A 13-year-old girl has been granted permission by the High Court to take landmark legal action against Oxfordshire County Council over its controversial guidance concerning transgender pupils.

The “Trans Inclusion Toolkit for Schools 2019” was implemented by the council last year.

It says that boys who claim to be girls should be allowed to share female toilets, changing rooms and overnight accommodation on school trips.

When she launched the case in February, the teenager known as Miss A said: “Under these guidelines I have no right to privacy from the opposite sex in changing rooms, loos or on residential trips.”

