Islamist Militants Murder at Least 57, Damage Church in Spate of Attacks in Mozambique

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Elvis Santana

CABO DELGADO (Barnabas Aid) Islamist fundamentalists murdered at least 57 people, with a further five deaths unconfirmed, and smashed their way into a church in an upsurge in violence at the beginning of April in Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, which is Muslim-majority.

On April 10, militants operating in Cabo Delgado launched a murderous attack leaving five dead in Quirimba island, part of the Quirimbas archipelago, off the northern coast. One person was shot, another was burned alive, and three drowned as they tried to escape. About 60 people were taken hostage, but released later the same day.

A day earlier, on April 9, reportedly five died in an attack on Muambula village, Muidumbe district, part of the Quirimbas archipelago. The terrorists caused severe damage to the local church in the village, one of the oldest in the region, and destroyed homes of church missionaries before vandalising a secondary school.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Islamist Militants Murder at Least 57, Damage Church in Spate of Attacks in Mozambique added by on
View all posts by Barnabas Aid →