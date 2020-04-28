Islamist Militants Murder at Least 57, Damage Church in Spate of Attacks in Mozambique

CABO DELGADO (Barnabas Aid) — Islamist fundamentalists murdered at least 57 people, with a further five deaths unconfirmed, and smashed their way into a church in an upsurge in violence at the beginning of April in Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, which is Muslim-majority.

On April 10, militants operating in Cabo Delgado launched a murderous attack leaving five dead in Quirimba island, part of the Quirimbas archipelago, off the northern coast. One person was shot, another was burned alive, and three drowned as they tried to escape. About 60 people were taken hostage, but released later the same day.

A day earlier, on April 9, reportedly five died in an attack on Muambula village, Muidumbe district, part of the Quirimbas archipelago. The terrorists caused severe damage to the local church in the village, one of the oldest in the region, and destroyed homes of church missionaries before vandalising a secondary school.

