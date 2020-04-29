Christians in Chad Working to Reach Lost Neighbors for Christ

Chad (Mission Network News) — As many as 70 people groups in Chad are cut off from Christ. They have no way to know Jesus because there’s no Scripture, or other biblical resources, in their language. These communities in Chad would fall into the “unreached people groups” category in missiological circles.

Thankfully, the story doesn’t end there. God is calling His followers to action.

“A small cluster of about 22 denominations and organizations in Chad have been gathering and praying together for a number of years. They felt the Holy Spirit was laying on their heart that they needed to be the ones to reach these unreached people groups in their own country,” David Reeves of unfoldingWord tells Mission Network News.

“Leaders of this network contacted us, saying, ‘Could you help us along this journey?’”

