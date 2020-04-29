Christians in Chad Working to Reach Lost Neighbors for Christ

By on No Comment

Chad (Mission Network News) As many as 70 people groups in Chad are cut off from Christ. They have no way to know Jesus because there’s no Scripture, or other biblical resources, in their language. These communities in Chad would fall into the “unreached people groups” category in missiological circles.

Thankfully, the story doesn’t end there. God is calling His followers to action.

“A small cluster of about 22 denominations and organizations in Chad have been gathering and praying together for a number of years. They felt the Holy Spirit was laying on their heart that they needed to be the ones to reach these unreached people groups in their own country,” David Reeves of unfoldingWord tells Mission Network News.

“Leaders of this network contacted us, saying, ‘Could you help us along this journey?’”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Christians in Chad Working to Reach Lost Neighbors for Christ added by on
View all posts by Mission Network News →