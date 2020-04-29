Eleven Church Buildings Wrecked in Burkina Faso After Arrests for Desecration of Christian’s Grave

By on No Comment

(Barnabas Fund) Barnabas Fund contacts report that eleven church buildings were destroyed in the course of a three-day attack in Gaoua district, south-west Burkina Faso, that began on Friday, 18 April.

The perpetrators, from the Gan ethnic group, wreaked havoc in the town of Loropeni, where Christians are a small minority, as they burnt out and caused severe structural damage to the churches.

The attacks are thought to be in revenge for the police arrest of eight Gan locals, including a tribal chief, for their desecration of a Christian grave on April 9. The group had attempted to exhume a recently deceased local ethnic Gan woman, wife of a church deacon, in order to impose a “traditional funeral ceremony” (i.e. a non-Christian funeral).

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Eleven Church Buildings Wrecked in Burkina Faso After Arrests for Desecration of Christian’s Grave added by on
View all posts by Barnabas Aid →