‘I Am a Walking Miracle’: Ohio Man Credits Answered Prayer for Surviving Coronavirus

DOVER, Ohio — An Ohio man is crediting the power of prayer for surviving the novel coronavirus as he had been hospitalized for 18 days, part of which he spent intubated and in a medically-induced coma.

“You absolutely have to have faith — especially with a virus like this — because it impacts people so differently, and you have no idea what it’s going to do to you, or a loved one, or even to a stranger,” Nic Brown, 38, told Fox & Friends.

“I really believe the community’s support behind me and the prayer that they provided me was the difference-maker, especially when I talk to the doctors and they tell me that they have no idea what turned me around,” he said.

Brown went to Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital’s urgent care facility in Dover last month as he began experiencing flu-like symptoms: a headache, a fever, a cough. However, while inhaling a provided albuterol treatment, he passed out and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for pneumonia.

The married father of three was soon tested for the coronavirus. It came back positive.

“My respiration started to shut down, so they ended up putting me in a medically induced coma and putting me on life support. And at that point, the main campus of Cleveland Clinic asked that I be transferred up there,” Brown told the Times-Reporter.

He says that he wasn’t sure if he was going to survive. The hospital also phoned his wife asking what she wanted them to do if Brown went code blue; she told staff to do whatever it takes to keep her husband alive.

“There was a moment of despair that I had kind of gone through where I was actually just ready for them to kind of pull the plug,” Brown admitted to Fox & Friends.

But looking back, he knows it was prayer that pulled him through.

“Prayer was the difference. I truly believe I am a walking miracle,” Brown told the Times-Reporter. “Even talking to the doctors after this whole ordeal, they still don’t know what turned me around.”

“I truly believe faith made the difference and the power of prayer and the people behind me just pouring over me the prayers that they were giving me,” he said.

Via a nurse, who wrote in marker on his window, Brown left a note for the doctors and nurses upon his discharge from the hospital, as he appreciated their care and kindness throughout the battle when no one else was allowed to visit him. He says he felt the love of God through them.

“Today I leave this ICU a changed person, hopefully for the better, not only because of your medical healing and God’s direction and guidance, but with the fact of knowing that there are such wonderful people dedicated to the care and concern of others,” he wrote in part. “God bless each of you.”

For those who are currently suffering with COVID-19, Brown says, “There is hope in this virus. God is bigger than this virus. Hang in there.”

Psalm 103:13-14 reads, “Like as a father pitieth his children, so the Lord pitieth them that fear Him. For He knoweth our frame; he remembereth that we are dust.”