‘Our Message of Faith’: Video Shows Police Officer Proclaiming Jesus While Riding Through Streets of Guatemala

A video posted to social media shows a police officer with the National Civil Police in Guatemala declaring the name of Jesus to residents who are quarantined in their homes, encouraging them to have faith in God, for “what is impossible with man is possible with God.”

The footage begins by showing a lineup of police vehicles moving slowly down the street as an officer speaks through amplification, inviting the people to listen to his words.

“Today, the national civil police department is passing through the city to bring a message of salvation — not with our weapons but with the powerful weapons of God,” he states, holding what appears to be a Bible in his hand. “We declare that in front of this destructive plague, our weapons don’t have power, but there is a power — the power of Jesus Christ.”

“And today, the national civil police is present with the people to be united in faith, to be united in one heart, one purpose — that for God is nothing impossible. He fights our battles,” the officer says.

He thanks the people for seeking to protect others by staying in their homes and exhorts them to hug their families.

“Today, the National Civil Police is passing in front of you to say to you, God bless you. Take courage. Take faith in the God that we are bringing praises [to] and saying to Him that He is the greatest in all the world,” the officer continues. “What is impossible with man is possible with God.”

“This is our message of faith and hope for you lovely Guatemalan citizens,” he concludes. “Amen.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



The video, which has been shared on various channels and pages and has been seen around the world, has brought much encouragement to viewers.

“Wow. This is so beautiful and amazing for a police officer [to be] preaching the gospel on the street. I wish all police officers over the world would learn from this man,” one commenter stated.

“I wish the U.S. government would have the GUTS to do this in this LOST, corrupt country!” another exclaimed.

“This is encouraging and heartwarming. Jesus is coming, ladies and gentlemen, we need to preach him all over the world. He is our only hope in hopeless situations,” a third wrote.

“Jesus is the vaccine. Repent everyone. The Kingdom is at hand. Return to Him, for tomorrow will be too late,” another commenter urged.

Romans 1:16 says, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth — to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”

Isaiah 45:22-23 also proclaims, “Look unto Me and be ye saved, all the ends of the Earth, for I am God and there is none else. I have sworn by Myself — the word is gone out of My mouth in righteousness and shall not return — that unto Me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall [confess].”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>