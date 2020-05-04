Mother Who Identifies as Man Cannot Be Listed as ‘Father,’ UK Court of Appeal Rules

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Boris Gonzales/Pixabay

(The Christian Institute) A woman who lives as if she is a man cannot be recorded as the father on her child’s birth certificate, the U.K. Court of Appeal has ruled.

The three judges upheld the high court’s ruling from September, saying that the law requires those who give birth to be listed as mothers.

The baby would have been the first in Britain not to have a registered mother if the legal challenge had been successful.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mother Who Identifies as Man Cannot Be Listed as ‘Father,’ UK Court of Appeal Rules added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →