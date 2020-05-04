‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’: 100-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A 100-year-old woman with asthma recently beat the novel coronavirus, and her family is crediting their Christian faith for her survival.

Edith Brachman turned 100 last summer and moved into a nursing home over the winter. Last month, she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Brachman’s granddaughter, Kelly Venner, took to social media to ask for prayer, writing, “My beautiful 100+ strong Nana has tested positive. We cannot visit her in the nursing home. She believes in the Lord and God’s plan. Her faith never waivers. Asking for prayers for her and our family.”

She also shared a video of Brachman reciting the 23rd Psalm: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”

“My brother and I said, ‘If she pulls through this, God bless her,'” Brachman’s son, Bill, told local television station Fox 29.

Two weeks ago, her family happily received a call that Brachman had indeed survived. She was moved out of isolation, and her son and granddaughter went to visit from a distance — standing outside the window of her nursing home, waving and blowing kisses.

“Even the people at the nursing home today … were completely amazed,” Venner said.

“That’s a blessing,” son Bill stated. “I told her today, ‘We’ll celebrate your 101st birthday in July.'”

Fox 29 says that the family is crediting their faith for Brachman’s survival.

As previously reported, a 90-year-old woman in Washington state likewise survived the coronavirus, sharing that she felt God’s presence with her one night when she wasn’t sure if she would make it.

“His hands were on my body, and I could feel His presence — that I could wake up and feel these hands, and I went back to sleep,” Virginia Wood told CBN News. “And through the night, as I’d wake up, I couldn’t see His face but I could feel His hands and knew He was with me. And I made it through the night.”

“If it hadn’t been for Him, I couldn’t have done it,” she said. “And I wasn’t alone, because He was with me all the time.”

Wood also had a doctor who would read some of her favorite passages from the Bible, such as Psalm 23.

“I beat the coronavirus,” she told “Good Morning America.” “I have a lot to live for, and God gave me the strength to do it.”

Psalm 145:3-5 states, “Great is the Lord and greatly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable. One generation shall praise Thy works to another and shall declare Thy mighty acts. I will speak of the glorious honor of Thy majesty, and of Thy wondrous works.”

