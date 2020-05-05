‘God Was Truly With Me’: Woman Reverses Her Stance on Abortion After Unborn Son Survives Pill

(The Christian Institute)— A new mother who was helped to save her own baby after taking an abortion pill has reversed her pro-abortion stance.
After becoming pregnant, Rita and her fiancee decided to have an abortion at eight weeks. But on their way home from the clinic, where she had taken the first of two abortion pills, she began bleeding severely.
She was rushed to hospital where she was monitored for three days. During that time, she discovered her baby was still alive and still had a heartbeat. …
Her baby is now 15 months old and she says her child is now “the sweetest, happiest and most beautiful little boy I have ever laid my eyes on! God was truly with me, and now I see why. My son’s my biggest blessing.”
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!