Al-Shabaab Calls Upon Muslims to Rejoice in the COVID ‘Punishment Visited by Allah Upon Disbelievers’

(Barnabas Aid) — A spokesman for the Al-Shabaab terror group active in Somalia declared coronavirus as a “punishment visited by Allah upon the disbelievers” in an audio message reported on April 27.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mogadishu began to climb, the militant, known as Ali Dhere, called on Muslims to gloat about the “painful torment” inflicted on any non-Muslims who contract Covid-19 and have no sympathy for those who are ill.

Ali Dhere accused the African Union peacekeeping mission (AMISOM), which supports government forces combating terrorism, and other foreigners in Somalia, of spreading the virus and called for their expulsion from the country in order to contain the pandemic.

