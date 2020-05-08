‘Praise Jesus’: SC Couple Considers Themselves ‘Miracles’ After Both Survive Coronavirus

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — A couple in South Carolina are praising the Lord and thanking their friends for their prayers and support after both survived the novel coronavirus.

“The reality is I was near death. I’ll tell you, faith gets you through anything,” Charles Costello, 66, told local television station WPDE.

Costello and his wife, Diane, had traveled to Europe in March as their anniversary was on the horizon and they wanted to do something special together.

But soon after returning home, Costello went to sleep in the afternoon one day and never woke up. The next morning, his wife found him lying the floor.

She called for an ambulance, and while at the hospital, Costello was tested for various conditions, including COVID-19. It came back positive.

Costello’s symptoms soon worsened to the point that he had to be put on life support to help him breathe. He was also placed in a medically-induced coma.

In the meantime, Diane also tested positive for the coronavirus. She was at risk of complications due to an immune system disorder.

“It was the worst nightmare I’ve ever lived through, because I thought I was going to die at home alone,” Diane recalled.

However, “[w]e had thousands of people praying,” she told WPDE. “One of my friends said to me … ‘Let your faith be stronger than your fear,’ because the fear was horrible, and those words really really got me through.”

Diane would call the hospital to check on her husband and the nurses would relay the words of encouragement that she wanted to tell him — even if he couldn’t respond.

Then, one day, Diane received a phone call. It was Charles.

“He just said, ‘I love you,’ and I was crying like a baby,” she recalled.

On April 8, Costello was cleared to return home and was greeted by cheering neighbors holding signs and balloons. Tidelands Health wrote a story about his journey.

“He was fighting for his life,” Dr. Desmond Young, a critical care and pulmonary specialist, stated. “It was very much touch and go.”

Costello told reporters that the first thought that came to him in realizing that he had overcome the coronavirus was “praise Jesus.”

“First thoughts in my head were just praise Jesus, thank God. He got me through it,” he said. “I guess there was some good doctoring in there, too — a lot of good health care.”

Diane Costello also expressed appreciation for the compassion and thoughtfulness that was shown by family and friends.

“Just all of the kindness coming from everywhere just reignited your faith … , because you know God is working through other people,” she said.

“We are two miracles here,” she told WDPE.

“Absolutely,” her husband agreed.

Psalm 116:3-9 state, “The sorrows of death compassed me, and the pains of hell got hold upon me. I found trouble and sorrow. Then called I upon the name of the Lord, ‘O Lord, I beseech thee, deliver my soul.’ Gracious is the Lord and righteous. Yea, our God is merciful. The LORD preserveth the simple. I was brought low, and He helped me. Return unto thy rest, O my soul, for the Lord hath dealt bountifully with thee.”

“For Thou hast delivered my soul from death, mine eyes from tears, and my feet from falling. I will walk before the Lord in the land of the living.”