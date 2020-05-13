Brazil Rejects Attempt to Legalize Abortion for ‘Potentially’ Disabled Babies From Zika Virus

(The Christian Institute) — The Brazilian Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to legalize abortions of unborn children who may have disabilities after their mothers contracted the Zika virus.

In Brazil, abortion is currently classed a “non-punishable crime” in the case of a risk to the mother’s life, anencephaly or rape.

However, activists were attempting to expand this to allow abortions for mothers infected with the mosquito-borne virus. The virus is believed to be connected to conditions such as microcephaly, which results in babies being born with unusually small heads and a chance of delayed brain development.

Continue reading this story >>