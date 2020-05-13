Cut Off From Family Because of Christ: The Story of Abraham in Uganda

(International Christian Concern) – In September 2019, Bwambale Abraham and some of his friends decided to attend a Christian outreach event in their hometown of Kisinga, Uganda. He had no idea that the small trip would change his life entirely. Bwambale may have lost everything due to this decision, but in the end, he has gained so much more.

“One evening, my friend and I decided to go to town and attend a gospel crusade that was showing the Jesus Film. We were watching from a distance to avoid being spotted by fellow Muslim friends. After the emotional movie, the pastor explained its meaning and why we needed Christ for the forgiveness of our sins. That is when I began thinking a lot about Christ and His love for humanity,” he continued.

The son of a Muslim Imam at Kisinga Mosque Kasese District, Bwambale had been raised to believe and follow Islam. He had no love for Christians or Christ. Yet when this young man heard the story of Christ, through the “Jesus Film,” he could not shake off the feeling of love and hope that Christ displayed.

