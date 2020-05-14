Baby Born at 22 Weeks, Weighing Just Over a Pound, Now Surviving and Thriving

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Pexels.com

(The Christian Institute) A baby expected to die shortly after birth has defied doctors’ expectations and has now been allowed to go home.

Lilly Menear was born four months early at 22 weeks and two days and weighing just 1lb. 2oz.

The staff at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital told mother Tayla they had only seen one other baby survive at such a young age. Doctors told Tayla and dad Shane to expect the worst. …

Abortion is currently effectively available in Britain for any reason up to 24 weeks, the age at which babies are deemed to be “viable” outside the womb.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Baby Born at 22 Weeks, Weighing Just Over a Pound, Now Surviving and Thriving added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →