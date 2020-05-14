Baby Born at 22 Weeks, Weighing Just Over a Pound, Now Surviving and Thriving

(The Christian Institute) — A baby expected to die shortly after birth has defied doctors’ expectations and has now been allowed to go home.

Lilly Menear was born four months early at 22 weeks and two days and weighing just 1lb. 2oz.

The staff at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital told mother Tayla they had only seen one other baby survive at such a young age. Doctors told Tayla and dad Shane to expect the worst. …

Abortion is currently effectively available in Britain for any reason up to 24 weeks, the age at which babies are deemed to be “viable” outside the womb.

