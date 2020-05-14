UK Gov’t Says Churches May Reopen ‘No Earlier Than July 4’

Photo Credit: Saffron Blaze/Wikipedia

(The Christian Institute) The U.K. government has said that churches will be permitted to reopen “no earlier than July 4.”

In its 60-page COVID-19 recovery strategy, which outlines its plan for exiting lockdown, the government said it plans to allow a number of premises and businesses to reopen by July, though this is subject to the scientific guidance at the time.

Alongside places of worship, personal care facilities such as hairdressers and salons, leisure facilities such as cinemas, and hospitality businesses could reopen in July if social distancing measures mean the rate of infections has dropped sufficiently for the change to be deemed safe.

“The government’s current planning assumption is that this step will be no earlier than July 4, subject to the five tests justifying some or all of the measures below, and further detailed scientific advice, provided closer to the time, on how far we can go,” the document reads.

“The ambition at this step is to open at least some of the remaining businesses and premises that have been required to close, including personal care (such as hairdressers and beauty salons) hospitality (such as food service providers, pubs and  accommodation), public places (such as places of worship) and leisure facilities (like cinemas).”

