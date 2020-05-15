Four Iranian Christians in Jail, Unable to Afford Bail

(Article18) — Four Iranian converts to Christianity have been sent to Lakan Prison in the northern city of Rasht, having been unable to afford the bail set for them.

Moslem Rahimi, Ramin Hassanpour and his wife Kathrin Sajadpour, and one other who does not wish to be named were arrested in February for their membership of a house-church.

They appeared yesterday at Branch 10 of the Revolutionary Court in Rasht, where they were charged.

The precise nature of the charges against them are as yet unclear, though they are certain to relate to their membership of the house-church, which are deemed by the Iranian regime to be “hostile” entities linked to foreign “Zionist” groups.

