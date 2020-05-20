Ministry Continues Sending Bibles Around the Globe During COVID-19 Pandemic

(Mission Network News) – Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world to shut down, Mission Cry is still sending God’s Word to those in need. Executive Director of Mission Cry, Jason Woolford, explains that the pandemic is making the need for God’s Word even more clear.

He says, “I believe there’s nothing more essential than sending the word of God.”

“We recently sent a container to China and one to Africa. We’ve done that because we understand there’s people that are hurting and the only thing that’s going to help somebody when they’re hurting is the word of God,” he adds.

