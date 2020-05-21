Iranian Man Reconvicted of Membership of a ‘Zionist Evangelical Christian’ Group ‘Hostile to Regime’

(Article18) — An Iranian Anglican Church member has been reconvicted of membership of a “Zionist Evangelical Christian” group “hostile to the regime” at his retrial, and convicted of the additional charge of “propaganda against the state.”

Ismaeil Maghrebinejad, 65, was informed of the verdict on Saturday following his retrial the previous Saturday at the First Branch of the Revolutionary Court in Shiraz.

Judge Seyed Mahmood Sadati reached the same verdict as in his initial February ruling by giving Ismaeil a two-year sentence for “membership of a hostile group,” but added an additional year in prison for “propaganda against the state.”

While it is likely that Ismaeil will only have to serve the longer sentence of two years, he also faces an additional three years in prison for his January conviction at a civil court for “insulting Islam,” which he would have to serve separately.

