Children at UK School as Young as 11 Asked to Define Hardcore Porn for Homework

(The Christian Institute) — Parents in Hull are “disgusted” after children as young as eleven were asked to consider different types of pornography and other inappropriate topics for homework.

Eleven to 14-year-olds at Archbishop Sentamu Academy were told to define topics including hardcore and transsexual pornography.

Local mother Mrs Taylor called the PSHE homework “completely inappropriate,” saying her eleven-year-old daughter does not need to know “things that would destroy her mind.” …

“Now it’s making me think what they are learning about at school that we don’t know about. We only know about this because they’re home learning.”

