Limited Reopening of Churches in Northern Ireland Deemed a ‘Sign of Hope’

Photo Credit: Mccormsj

(The Christian Institute) Church leaders in Northern Ireland have described the limited reopening of churches as a “sign of hope.”

Church buildings can now open for private prayer, and drive-in services are permitted as long as social distancing is maintained.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Church of Ireland and the Methodist Church in Ireland all welcomed the move, describing it as a “much-needed sign of hope.”

