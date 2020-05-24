Chinese Preacher Taken Away During Online ‘Evangelism and Church Planting’ Event

Photo Credit: Kevin Ku/ Pexels

(International Christian Concern) On Saturday, as the “Proclaim Jesus Gospel Gathering” was taking place via Zoom, the police in Wuhan, Hubei province came over and took away preacher Luo from Nanjing Road Church. He was only released after 4.5 hours of interrogation.

The whole day online event yesterday was divided into the morning and afternoon session, with a focus on “Evangelism and Church Planting.” Around noon time, the police suddenly arrived and started to look for evangelism materials or publications, before taking preacher Luo away.

According to the information shared by the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness, with wisdom and strength from God, during the 4.5 hours of interrogation, Luo was able to witness to the police how Christians were serving the city during the pandemic. They became speechless and were made to think what Christians did during Wuhan’s most difficult moments.

