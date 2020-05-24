Kenyan Pastor Says Christians Being Denied Food in Mandera Over Religion, County of Residence

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Dan Sundermann/Pixabay

(International Christian Concern) Distraught by the plight of his church family, John, a pastor in Mandera, Kenya, says that Christians in the northeastern county are being denied aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been denied food relief by the local authorities because they are Christians from outside the county. Furthermore, local Muslim communities have threatened and harassed them during Ramadan.

“The sad state of Christians in Mandera is being unpublished because of the cessation of movement in the region and the celebrations of the holy month of Ramadhan. Many Christians are suffering in the hands of the local chiefs who oversee the fair distribution of [the] government’s relief food during this pandemic that has led to the closure of schools and churches.

“In my congregation alone, I have 12 families that have been affected. They are not allowed to go and queue at the camp for the relief food because they are Christians and come from other parts of the country,” lamented John.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Kenyan Pastor Says Christians Being Denied Food in Mandera Over Religion, County of Residence added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →