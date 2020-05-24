Kenyan Pastor Says Christians Being Denied Food in Mandera Over Religion, County of Residence

(International Christian Concern) – Distraught by the plight of his church family, John, a pastor in Mandera, Kenya, says that Christians in the northeastern county are being denied aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been denied food relief by the local authorities because they are Christians from outside the county. Furthermore, local Muslim communities have threatened and harassed them during Ramadan.

“The sad state of Christians in Mandera is being unpublished because of the cessation of movement in the region and the celebrations of the holy month of Ramadhan. Many Christians are suffering in the hands of the local chiefs who oversee the fair distribution of [the] government’s relief food during this pandemic that has led to the closure of schools and churches.

“In my congregation alone, I have 12 families that have been affected. They are not allowed to go and queue at the camp for the relief food because they are Christians and come from other parts of the country,” lamented John.

